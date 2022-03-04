GILSUM — Town voters are set to decide on a variety of warrant articles at the Wednesday, March 9, town meeting, including whether to approve a $611,261 operating budget and make several municipal offices appointive rather than elected.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: This year’s budget proposal is up $24,877, or about 4 percent, from the $586,384 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked whether the town should raise and appropriate $135,000 for a trust fund for fire department vehicles, with $75,000 to come from unassigned fund balance and $60,000 to be raised from taxation.
Also before voters is adding $20,000 to the highway department’s heavy equipment fund, $7,000 of which would come from unassigned fund balance; $40,000 to be raised and appropriated for the Vessel Rock Road culverts fund and $40,000 to be raised and appropriated for the Church Street and Mack Road Bridges fund.
Voters will also be asked whether to add $3,000 to a defibrillator fund and whether to complete library renovations through a $5,500 appropriation.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, 1 to 7 p.m., at the community center.
Town meeting: Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the community center.