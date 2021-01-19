A Gilsum woman has filed a complaint in Cheshire County Superior Court alleging that the town changed, in meeting minutes, the language of a warrant article voters approved last March and officials have yet to fix it.
On Jan. 13, Victoria Ayer, a member of the town’s planning board and broadband committee, filed a petition for injunctive relief, which states that the minutes’ description of part of a warrant article voters passed at the 2020 town meeting does not match the words that were actually voted on. The measure in question was the fourth part of a larger article that voters had decided to consider as four separate items.
In the complaint, Ayer said she reviewed the minutes and saw they state that the article said, “Complete town budgets including all line items and the un approved minutes to all Board of Selectmen and Budget Committee meetings shall be posted on the Gilsum Government website.” A copy of the minutes Ayer provided to The Sentinel reflects this wording.
However, in a recording of the town meeting, Ayer is heard putting forth an amendment to change the wording of that section of the article from “Have transparency with [the] town budget so we know what we are voting on at town meeting” to specifically call for officials to “include the full budget detail in the town’s annual report.” After much discussion, voters ultimately approved this version by voice vote.
According to her complaint, Ayer first observed the wording issue in October. At that same time, she wrote, she noticed that the final page of the six-page minutes from the 2020 town meeting looks different from the first five pages.
“The format is different,” Ayer said in an interview about the minutes, which she said she obtained from town hall. ”The bold print on pages one through five, and the bulletin format, they’re not there on page six.”
During the selectboard’s Nov. 16 meeting, board Chairman Tim May acknowledged that the language of the warrant article, as recorded in the minutes, is incorrect.
But in a recording of this meeting, Town Clerk Robin Cantara can be heard saying the town had received a legal opinion advising against publishing a full budget detail in the town report. She said this is because voters don’t have the ability to vote on the town’s budget proposal line by line but rather only the total amount.
“They vote on the [MS-]737 — we got legal opinion of this — which is why we decided not to put it in the town report,” Cantara said during the meeting. She added that this could lead voters to “believe that they could vote on details.”
May, Cantara and Selectman Mark Farkas were unreachable for comment. Recently appointed Selectwoman Sally Struble, who told The Sentinel she was responding to a reporter’s email to Cantara, declined to comment Monday afternoon on the selectboard’s behalf and deferred questions to Town Attorney Gary Kinyon. Kinyon was not reachable by phone or email Monday afternoon.
Ayer’s complaint says she emailed a request for the legal opinion to May, Farkas and Kinyon on Nov. 17.
At a selectboard meeting on Dec. 21, Cantara said she had the corrected language of the warrant article but had not yet gotten around to typing it up, stating that it’s a busy time of year, but added that she will get it done. When Ayer asked whether it was still unknown whether the town would honor the vote, May answered in the affirmative.
In her complaint, Ayer seeks to compel both the selectboard and Cantara to correct the wording of the warrant article and submit the accurate wording to the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration, and to respond to Ayer’s written request to see the legal opinion about including the full budget in the town report. She’s also asking that the selectboard and Cantara be made to “undergo appropriate remedial training” at their expense and that Ayer be compensated for the cost of bringing forth the complaint.
“These are all public records,” Ayer said. “So to have these minutes altered, and then three selectboard members refuse to correct minutes that they know are incorrect, it takes away our rights as citizens to know what our government is doing.”