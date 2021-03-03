GILSUM — While many area communities have postponed their annual town meetings until later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilsum will go ahead with business as usual next week. Here's a look at what town residents will be voting on:
Budget proposal: $616,884, down $45,544, or about 6.9 percent, from the $662,428 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topic: Voters will be asked whether to allow the town to spend $863,376 to install a fiber optic cable network. The town is proposing to bond $567,125, with the remaining $296,251 to be paid for by Consolidated Communications. The bond would be repaid by Consolidated, with user fees from subscriptions used to offset the cost, and would therefore not affect property taxes. A three-fifths majority is required for this article to pass.
Other warrant articles: Voters will also be asked to determine whether the town should appropriate $100,000 to its fire department vehicle expendable trust fund, with $60,000 to come from unassigned fund balance and the remaining $40,000 to be raised through taxation.
Other articles propose appropriating $40,000 to the Vessel Rock Road culverts expendable trust fund, $20,000 to a fund for heavy equipment for the highway department and $20,000 to the highway truck capital reserve fund.
Contested races: Brian J. Bazarnicki, Allen Bergeron and Bart C. Cushing are vying for a three-year term on the selectboard, while incumbent Sally B. Struble and challenger Victoria Ayer are seeking a two-year term. Additionally, longtime Town Clerk Robin L. Cantara will face a challenge from Betsy D. Cushing for a one-year term.
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, 1 to 7 p.m., Gilsum Community Center, 640 Route 10.
Town meeting: Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., at the community center.