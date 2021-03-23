The Gilsum Selectboard voted Monday night to fill a seat on the board left vacant when former Selectman Mark Farkas resigned earlier this month.
Selectboard members Bart Cushing and Victoria Ayer chose Clement Lounder to fill the empty seat during the selectboard’s regular meeting.
Lounder was sworn in right away and immediately began participating in the meeting. He will fill out the remainder of Farkas’ term, which is one year.
Selectboard Chairman Bart Cushing described Lounder as a longtime resident who knows a lot about the town’s history. Lounder has also served on the town’s conservation commission and zoning board of adjustment, and was elected to serve on the budget committee this year.
Farkas resigned following the town’s March 9 elections, though he did not respond at the time to a request for comment about his reasons for stepping down.
His resignation coincided with the resignations of several elected officials and town staff, including the former administrative assistant and treasurer.