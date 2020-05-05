GILSUM — The Gilsum Rock Swap & Mineral Show — what might be considered the crown jewel of this town’s traditions — has joined the list of large gatherings that won’t happen in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We deeply regret having to cancel this year — we know everyone was looking forward to this great event,” reads a message on the Gilsum Recreation Committee’s website. “In the interest of keeping everyone safe, however, we felt it best to hold off this year.”
The June festival would have been the 56th. In addition to panning for minerals, cracking geodes, and selling and swapping earthly treasures, those attending the two-day event can take in a pancake breakfast, chicken barbecue lunch, and ham and bean dinner. Money raised through donations supports community and youth recreation programs, according to the website.
The rock swap honors the mining history of Gilsum, where working mines of mica, beryl and feldspar ran until the 1940s and ‘50s, event coordinator Robert Mitchell previously told The Sentinel.