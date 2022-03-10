GILSUM — Residents at town meeting Wednesday voted to raise the town’s operating budget amid disagreement over the salary for the town clerk and tax collector. Voters approved articles to make the tax collector and road agent positions appointed, rather than elected, but rejected an article to make the treasurer an appointed position.
The 36 residents — and one parrot — gathered in the community center gymnasium progressed through the 24-article warrant in just over two hours, passing all but one article. The pet parrot, Gabby Sue, who sat with residents Mike and Martha Rivers, was not a voting member.
An amendment to raise the proposed $611,261 operating budget by $11,728 drew extended debate, with several residents giving their input. The amendment introduced by James Chapman, who said the funds should be used to raise the salaries of the tax collector and town clerk to what they had requested during the budget development process, passed 14-11 after more than a half hour of discussion.
“I feel like we need to make those positions competitive,” Chapman said. “I don’t think they are quite competitive right now.”
The town clerk requested a salary of $25,428, but the proposed budget only included $15,600 for the position. The tax collector, meanwhile, requested a salary of $12,300, but the proposed budget only included $10,400 for the position. The amended $11,728 would presumably cover the difference between their requests and what the proposed budget included.
The amended $622,989 budget represents an increase of $36,605, or about 6.2 percent, over the $586,384 budget approved by voters last year.
Betsy Cushing first became town clerk last year, with a salary of $9,100. She has been re-elected as town clerk this year but has yet to decide whether to accept the position.
Cushing said during discussion on the amendment that she would not work as town clerk for the $15,600 salary in the proposed budget. She had requested $25,428 during the development of the budget.
"I don’t think it is an unreasonable amount of money to be asked to pay," she said. "It isn’t for Betsy Cushing doing the job. It is for the job of being town clerk and the face of this town."
She said last year she decided she would not take money from fees, as some towns allow and as the previous clerk had, which would have amounted to at least $7,000 in addition to her $9,100 salary. She also said she has increased office hours this year and worked at least 20 hours a week.
Resident Karen Wheeler noted that if voters chose to increase the operating budget, the selectboard would not be obligated to use the additional funds for what the voters had requested.
Selectboard member Clem Lounder, though, said he would vote to put the money toward what the voters wanted.
“I would personally pledge that if the people in this meeting tonight say that they want it done for a specific purpose, I would pledge that that is what I do,” Lounder said.
Selectboard member Vicki Ayer said that she did research into how much other New Hampshire towns pay town clerks. Ayer said she feels that other positions in town, such as the treasurer, are paid significantly less and she would like to see them get raises.
Selectboard member Bart Cushing is Betsy Cushing’s husband and said he would abstain from any vote on the matter.
Ayer did not state how she would vote to expend the funds in the amended budget, but said, “let's have the town vote and then see where we lie, but I do advocate following the town vote.”
In addition to the operating budget, residents approved $135,000 to be added to the fire department vehicle fund. Selectboard member Cushing said that the town’s current fire truck is more than 25 years old and could present a liability. He said the money — of which $60,000 will come from taxation and $75,000 will come from surplus — would bring the fund to $500,000, potentially enough to get a new truck in the next two years.
A vote to make the town treasurer a position appointed by the selectboard, rather than an elected position, failed 18-12. A similar vote to make the tax collector an appointed position passed after Moderator David Dauphin cast the deciding vote in a 17-17 tie. A vote to make the road agent an appointed position also passed 23-11.
Resident Sally Struble raised concern about giving the selectboard too much power with the appointed positions.
Lounder said that the town has had difficulty filling these positions in the past. As appointed positions, the positions do not have to be filled by a citizen of the town, as they do if they are elected positions, he said.
Dauphin said that he cast the deciding vote in favor of making the tax collector an appointed position because he knew the selectboard has had a hard time filling the position.
Residents also voted to increase the term of the town clerk from one year to three years.
Additionally, voters approved $40,000 to be added to the Church Street and Mack Road bridges/culverts fund as well as $40,000 to be added to the Vessel Rock Road culverts fund.
Voters elected several officials without contest. The results remain unofficial until March 11 at 5 p.m., according to town officials. Several of those elected have yet to decide whether they will accept the positions.