Operating budget: $662,428, down $11,590, or about 1.7 percent, from the $674,018 budget voters approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Also on the warrant: One article would appropriate $90,000 for the purchase of a new highway truck, of which $75,000 would come from the Highway Truck Capital Reserve Fund and $15,000 from taxation.
Other articles would add money to capital reserve and expendable trust funds, including $55,000 for fire department vehicles and $20,000 for highway heavy equipment.
Voters will decide whether to adopt a property tax exemption for properties equipped with solar energy systems. This article was submitted by petition.
In another petitioned article, voters will be asked whether relatives of a town employee should be permitted to serve on the budget committee; whether the town should cut all budgets by 20 percent; whether it should cap the town’s payments for three employees’ health insurance at a $30,000 maximum; and whether the town budget should be “transparent.”
Contested races: Victoria Ayer and Gabriel Jones are competing for a three-year term on the board of selectmen.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 1 to 7 p.m., Gilsum Community Center, 640 Route 10
Meeting: Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., Gilsum Community Center, 640 Route 10