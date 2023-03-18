GILSUM — A bigger budget, bettering roads and broadening recreation funding characterized Gilsum's annual town meeting Friday as residents convened in the community center.
With power restored at the center after downed wires from Tuesday's winter storm led town officials to postpone the meeting from that evening, the meeting began with resident Lt. Dee Denehy with Gilsum Fire and Rescue thanking various community members for helping the fire department provide a warming station during the storm.
Voters passed the full 19-article warrant without amendments in a meeting that lasted roughly an hour and a half.
"I've been given a time limit, and a couple of people have said 8:30 at the latest," Moderator David Dauphin quipped about when the meeting would end as he began to read the warrant.
Voters approved the $708,834 budget, up 13.7 percent from the $622,989 budget they approved last year. During the meeting, Selectman Bart Cushing said the budget committee met twice ahead of town meeting when they usually only meet once.
He added that the driver of the increase was more funding appropriated for roadways to protect them from severe weather.
"The concern we had about is you need to have put enough if we have a big storm event like we just got done with," Cushing said. "Imagine if that would have been flooding; you have to have enough money in the budget to be able to cover those expenses.
A motion to postpone a vote on the operating budget article until later in the meeting failed, as did a motion to reduce the proposed operating budget by an unspecified amount. Voters rejected the latter motion, 30-3, and the article passed as originally written.
Most articles in the approved warrant included a series of expendable trust funds and capital reserve funds. The largest funds concerned the town highway department. Voters passed articles allocating: $75,000 to culverts on Vessel Rock Road; $50,000 to repave town roads; $20,000 to highway trucks, another $20,000 to the department's heavy equipment and $9,000 to bridges and culverts on Church Street and Mack Road.
In other capital reserve funds, residents voted to approve: $11,000 for a reevaluation of the town; $9,000 for maintenance to bridges and culverts on Church Street and Mack Road; $4,000 for defibrillators
In expendable trust funds, residents approved a series of fire department and town office funds: $60,000 for fire department vehicles; $8,000 for breathing apparatus replacements, $7,000 to replacing firefighters' turnout gear, which is the personal protective equipment they use; $5,000 for general department equipment replacements; $5,000 for the town legal fund, $2,000 for Minitors, the pager devices the firefighters use; $2,000 for emergency management and $1,000 for office equipment replacements.
Residents also passed an article to form a recreation commission expendable trust fund, with $16,820 being used from the general town fund to establish the commission. They voted to discontinue a tennis court trust fund containing $9,283 and a lawn mower capital reserve fund containing $7,532. Balances from the defunct money reserves will be transferred to the new recreation commission by way of the town general fund, according to Cushing.
Friday's voting ended with the re-adoption of the optional veterans' tax credit, which offers a $100 tax credit to honorably discharged veterans in Gilsum who qualify. Effective April 1, eligibility will include those not discharged from active service, the warrant states.
"There was a list of what conflicts or wars were allowed [for tax credits], but if your family member had went and got killed in one of those nondeclared wars, they're weren't counted," said Cushing of the requirements being phased out next month. "If you went down to El Salvador for the army, [now] you're covered."
At the end of the meeting, Cushing recognized former Selectwoman Victoria Ayer, whom residents voted off the selectboard Tuesday in favor of Sally Struble, and former Town Clerk Betsy Cushing, who is leaving her position after former Deputy Town Clerk Debra Reilly was voted in for the seat.
Additionally, resident James "Chip" Chapman highlighted the town's ongoing Gilsum Community Park project, of which he serves on the committee established last year to help build. Moderator David Dauphin told attendees of the meeting the committee includes six people who are working to build the park on a lot along Route 10.
"It was a vacant piece of land that was overgrown, and we tried to have some events downtown like Old Home Days and other things, but there just doesn't seem to be a space to have everything in one spot," said Dauphin, noting the park could serve as an event area.
