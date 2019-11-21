A 48-year-old Gilsum man who was a lifelong first responder died Wednesday night from injuries he suffered in a crash in Peterborough Sunday.
Daniel Murphy was currently a paramedic for American Medical Response's Nashua branch. He served as assistant chief for the Marlow Fire Department from 2017 to 2018.
Next week would have marked his three-year anniversary with AMR, said Regional Director Chris Stawasz.
He noted that Murphy's wife, Jennifer, also works as a paramedic with the branch. The couple also served with the Alstead Ambulance, according to a post on the service's Facebook page.
"Dan loved his family first, but he loved being a paramedic [as a] very close second," Stawasz said. "He was willing to go the extra mile for somebody. He was just a good guy. It was in his blood."
Murphy was driving west on Wilton Road when his 2014 Dodge pickup drifted off the road and crashed into a tree, Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said previously. Emergency reponders were called to the crash at about 2:45 p.m.
Murphy was taken by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and then flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday night.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Guinard said Thursday morning.
Stawasz said he believes Murphy was driving home from work in Nashua at the time of the crash.
A GoFund Me page has been set up by Stawasz for Murphy's family — Jennifer and their combined four children, ages 3 to 18 — to help with essential items and holiday expenses. The page, only up for a few hours, has already exceeded its $5,000 goal, which has been raised to $15,000.
"We are hoping for some good support from people," Stawasz said, "so that they can be financially sound for the holiday season and not have to worry about those things. "