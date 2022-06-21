GILSUM — A fire that destroyed a home last Thursday night rekindled twice over the weekend, causing an explosion Sunday, but no injuries, Assistant Fire Chief Steve Ackerman said.
The ruins of the home at 11 Whitney Stage Road first reignited around 7 a.m. Saturday, and again at about 8 on Sunday morning. The latter reenkindling caused some ammunition in the basement of the home to explode, Ackerman said.
"The original fire we think started in the kitchen," he said Tuesday. "The first rekindle started in the entranceway to the house. [The second] was just material that had been smoldering under mounds of other debris."
Neither of the flare-ups nor the explosion caused any injuries to fire crews or neighbors, according to Ackerman. The response to each event was a single alarm, he added.
It took about four hours to get each of the fires under control, Ackerman said, and the Keene and Alstead fire departments assisted Sunday.
"It was a very difficult fire to put out," Ackerman said. "There was a lot of timber frame to start with, a lot of material to burn."
The two-story structure was a wood-frame, single-family home valued at $215,300, according to Gilsum property records. Ackerman said the family who lived there is staying at their camp about two-and-a-half hours away. No people or pets were harmed in the initial two-alarm fire.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Ackerman said the N.H. State Fire Marshal's Office had yet to determine a specific cause of the initial fire on Friday. Ackerman said previously that the blaze was not considered suspicious.
Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.