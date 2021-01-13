GILSUM — At least seven local fire departments responded to a blaze Tuesday afternoon that gutted a Gilsum home after spreading from a wood stove, according to Gilsum Fire Chief Bill Johnson.
The Gilsum Fire Department — along with crews from Alstead, Keene, Marlow, Sullivan, Surry and Swanzey — responded to the fire at 292 Route 10 just before 4 p.m., Johnson said Wednesday morning. He did not know how many people live at the home but said all residents were able to escape unharmed with their dogs.
Johnson said the fire started in the wood stove and spread to the interior of the house when the stove was opened, nearly injuring a young girl who had unlatched the door to add more logs. It didn’t burn through the exterior walls but did significant damage to the interior of the home, he said.
“It was just one of those accidents that you hope never happens,” he said. “It was nobody’s fault.”
Fire crews battled the blaze for more than three hours, according to Johnson, who said they had difficulty getting water to some areas of the house. The Gilsum Fire Department returned to the scene again at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to extinguish a minor fire that had rekindled, he said.
Johnson said he believes the residents stayed at a neighbor’s house Tuesday night.