Historic buildings in Gilsum and Harrisville are among 16 community landmarks slated to receive grants from the N.H. Preservation Alliance to make critical structural repairs this year.
The Concord-based nonprofit announced Monday it recently partnered with The 1772 Foundation to distribute a total $125,000 to organizations throughout the state as part of a Historic Preservation Matching Grants program. As the name suggests, recipients of the grant will have to match the awarded amounts for restoration projects.
The 1772 Foundation is a Providence, R.I.-based private foundation, which aims to fund historic preservation projects throughout the United States. The N.H. Preservation Alliance said its staff and a selection committee of experts reviewed applications to determine structures in New Hampshire that were in greatest need of repairs.
Inquiry letters from organizations interested in the grant were due through Dec. 1 last year, and shortlisted applicants were notified of their eligibility Dec. 16. All applications for grants were due Feb. 10 this year, according to the state Preservation Alliance.
In Cheshire County, the Gilsum Historical Society is set to receive $7,500 in June to repair the foundation, sills and roof of the former Wright’s Blacksmith Shop. In Harrisville, an $8,500 grant will be awarded to nonprofit Historic Harrisville to replace the roof of the Abel Twitchell House.
David Dauphin, president of the Gilsum Historical Society, said the blacksmith shop was owned by town resident Phineas Wright, who operated the business from the early 1910s until about 1951. Wright built the structure around 1890, according to the N.H. Preservation Alliance.
“A lot of the equipment he used is still there,” Dauphin said. “There are spokes for buggy wheels and some of the axles, and the metal rims that went around the buggy wheels that were made there.”
Dauphin said Wright’s daughter, Lois Wright, donated the building to the historical society for the purpose of turning it into a museum after her father’s death in 1990. The shop was added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places in 2019.
The building is at risk of sliding into the nearby Ashuelot River if the foundation and sills are left as is because the shop sits on the edge of a brook, Dauphin said.
“The foundation is just the beginning of the project, because after the foundation [the shop] needs a roof,” Dauphin said. “We decided to start at the bottom and work up, but we don’t have estimates on any of the additional work.”
The historical society contracted Keene resident Kris Keith to take on the foundation and sill work. Keith, who worked on repairs of old structures for Historic Harrisville in the past, will carry out the work over the summer, Dauphin said.
The estimated project cost Keith quoted the historical society is about three times the awarded grant amount, Dauphin said, adding that the organization doesn’t have sufficient funds needed to cover the cost. A solution to fully covering the project cost is yet to be determined, Dauphin said.
“He’s looked at it and given us a call before the work, which is like three times what the grant was, so we’ll have to figure out how to make up the rest,” Dauphin said.
The historical society contributed its matching $7,500 from a funding reserve generated over the years through annual events such as the Gilsum Rock Swap, Old Home Day and a community dinner, Dauphin said. He noted that so far the society had only spent its savings for “necessities,” like an assessment of the shop by Andrew Cushing, community preservation services manager for the N.H. Preservation Alliance and by another building assessor from Marlow.
The planned project marks the first time the blacksmith shop has seen serious renovations since Lois donated it to the society in 1990. The most restoration work since then has been the addition of shiplap paneling inside the shop as well as a new coat of paint.
“We have a dumpster sitting next to the building now that we’ve been filling up so we can put the contents of the blacksmith shop,” Dauphin said. “We’ll move all that up to the old firehouse behind the town hall while the work is being done because Kris wants it empty when he’s doing the heavy lifting in the foundation work.”
In Harrisville, Abel Twitchell House to undergo repairs
Behind Harrisville’s awarded project lies the story of how the town was named, according to Historic Harrisville Executive Director Erin Hammerstedt.
“Known as the Abel Twitchell House and built in 1774, this is the oldest house standing in the village of Harrisville,” Hammerstedt said in an email. “Twitchell built the first mill here, and his daughter married Bethuel Harris. They had 10 children and were the Harris’s that built and gave the place the name Harrisville.”
The awarded funds of $8,500 will cover the building’s roof replacement, which is part of the first phase of a two-part project that aims to address persistent moisture issues causing deterioration to the house. Historic Harrisville’s board authorized Hammerstedt to apply for the grant after a conditions assessment by her and Fred O’Connor, project manager for Historic Harrisville conducted in January indicated the need for repairs.
Hammerstedt said the nonprofit applied for the N.H. Preservation Alliance’s grant in February and was notified last month that the house would be among the projects selected.
“We will match the [$8,500] grant with funds from our capital reserve fund,” she said. “We currently have enough funds to complete the project, and always welcome more donations to this fund.”
The most recent repairs to the building came in the form of roof work to amend leaks in 2005, and another round of repairs to the roof were done in 2014. “No significant work” has been performed on the house since 2016, Hammerstedt said.
“It has been nine years since those repairs, and it is not leaking yet,” Hammerstedt added. “But we can see that the roof has reached the end of its service life, and aim to replace it before it fails.”
With the grant, Historic Harrisville will hire a professional roofer to complete the replacement, but Hammerstedt said the nonprofit isn’t necessarily seeking anyone with special preservation experience. She noted O’Connor will be on site to oversee the work.
“[The roofing project] will probably only take a week or so,” Hammerstedt said. “However, the associated site work and drainage improvements, to be done by our staff and/or other contractors will be slow, and may take a couple to a few weeks.”
After completion of the first phase of restoration, Historic Harrisville will monitor the condition of the building over all four seasons over the next year. The second phase will involve evaluating reasons behind the house’s failing paint and rotting wood.
“We suspect there is an insulation and/or vapor barrier problem, which will be addressed in Phase 2,” Hammerstedt wrote. ”Then we’ll repair and paint the exterior, including windows and doors.”
The second phase, which is not covered by this year’s grant from the N.H. Preservation Alliance, is expected to begin in 2025 or 2026, Hammerstedt added.
Besides the building’s place in the town’s Historic District, which is designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark District, the house contains two occupied residential rental units. The roof replacement project is not expected to disrupt the two residents’ living situation, according to Hammerstedt.
“It might be a little bit annoying or inconvenient during construction, but they will not be displaced or required to stay elsewhere,” Hammerstedt said. “They are aware that the project will happen this summer.”
The new roof is expected to last 25 to 30 years with limited maintenance, Hammerstedt said.
