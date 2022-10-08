A new business loan program wants to help Monadnock Region startups take off early into their operation, with the first such investment going to an aerial photography and inspection company in Hinsdale powered by drones.
The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene and the Regional Economic Development Center recently partnered to introduce the Hannah Grimes Center Revolving Loan Fund, which seeks to lend between $5,000 and 50,000 to new ventures like Eagle Eye Air Support, which founder Grant Crandall started in Hinsdale this spring.
Crandall was the program’s first applicant in May. He pilots drones to take aerial photographs, monitor construction projects and to perform thermal imaging for his business, which he runs solo out of his home. Crandall is a licensed unmanned aircraft pilot as certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a news release from Hannah Grimes on the Revolving Loan Fund.
“Mostly realtors and people of that sort [hire me],” Crandall said. “The biggest part of this business was actually getting it out there that this technology exists and that you can do this. With a lot of footwork, knocking on doors and pitching to people to give an idea of what’s possible and what’s out there, that’s helped.”
Eagle Eye Air Support’s thermal imaging capabilities have helped local firefighters find the source of fires before they spread, as in the case of a forest fire near Route 63 between Hinsdale and Chesterfield that Crandall detected via drone.
“I was at my brother-in-law’s showing him the drone and spotted it up on the hillside,” he said. “They had trouble locating it and I pinpointed for them using latitude and longitude. When I get a call for them I do it all for free; I don’t charge anything for public service.”
But, Crandall hit a roadblock considering the future of his venture with what he felt was outdated equipment that would have put him behind potential competition if anyone else started a similar business in the region. He was interested in applying for a cash investment but his short company history stymied plans.
“Trying to do small business loans, [lenders] want to see six months’ revenue and everything and I was like, ‘I don’t have that,’ “ he said.
Then, he learned of the newly-developed Revolving Loan Fund via a contact with the Small Business Administration. Crandall found that the program is open to financing new business as long as he adequately laid out his business plan and what he would use the loan for if chosen as a recipient.
Hannah Grimes Center Executive Director Mary Ann Kristiansen said the partnership with REDC formed after Hannah Grimes felt there was a need for a loan program to encourage future new business in the region but said it was something her organization wouldn’t be prepared to manage alone.
“REDC has an amazing reputation for providing really wraparound services and technical assistance to these entrepreneurs that aren’t quite bankable yet,” Kristiansen said. “We fundraise locally, so [program funds] came from our community.”
After Hannah Grimes and the REDC reviewed Crandall’s application, they contacted him in July about issuing him the loan and sent it July 15. Crandall said he received $20,000 in working capital to be repaid in installments up to five years.
REDC President Laurel Adams said a five-year term is standard for “micro loans,” which are those under $50,000.
“We go through a full review of the uses of the fund including for the budget for those and projections for how the company will be able to support repaying the debt,” Adams said. “Once the loan is made, especially in the case of a startup, they get a quarterly review to check and see how they’re doing against their expenses and projections.”
In Crandall’s case, the need for a loan was two-fold.
“The biggest expense was new equipment, batteries and everything like that for it,” Crandall said of his intent for the loan. “A second chunk of [money] went into marketing, building a website, business cards, advertisements and apparel, and the the vehicle repairs and lettering.”
Crandall said he hopes to repay his loan in full within three years, if possible, to avoid additional interest that would be accrued if he took the full five-year time allowance.
Other businesses are currently applying for the program, and REDC and Hannah Grimes will evaluate applicants once a month, Adams said. As they review other prospective borrowers, she said the hope is the Revolving Loan Fund can continue to be a financial opportunity for business owners who can’t access loans otherwise because of factors like limited experience.
“We feel like we’re getting them into the business pipeline earlier, they’re building personal wealth earlier, they’re paying taxes earlier [and] it’s helping our economy all the way around,” Adams said. “The partnership with Hannah Grimes helps us bring that to a deeper level in the greater Keene area.”
