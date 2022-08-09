WEST SWANZEY — The food pantry run by the Community Church of West Swanzey will close temporarily after its director resigned last week, according to Pastor Emmanuel Bawa.
Gert’s Food Pantry, which serves about 10 area families and is located at the church off Main Street in Swanzey, will be closed until further notice, Bawa said. The former director, who he declined to name, resigned for personal reasons and the management structure of the pantry is being reconsidered, he said.
“People should know that we are taking this seriously,” Bawa said. “We are committed to serving this community; we love this community but we want to do it right and we want to do it well.”
The pantry will be open this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. to distribute the remaining food but will not be able to deliver food as it has in the past, he said.
Typically open two Mondays and two Saturdays a month, the pantry distributes meats and other proteins in addition to nonperishable goods, the pastor said. The pantry — which has served the community for more than 20 years — will also stop accepting donations until further notice, he said.
The pantry does not have exact plans for when it will reopen, but those in need can still reach out to the church for help, Bawa said. There are also other food pantries in the region that can help in the meantime, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.