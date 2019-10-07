Musicians from Keene’s partner city of Einbeck, Germany, will host their second local concert Wednesday with area musicians.
The eight-day choral-cultural exchange has brought 22 Kantorei singers, three violinists and Music Director Ulrike Hastedt to the Elm City.
Einbeck Mayor Sabine Michalek also joined the ensemble as a violinist.
Joining the collaboration are members of Keene State College Chamber Singers and Concert Choir and, for the first time, the Keene High School Choir and Jazz Band, and the United Church of Christ Choir.
“It’s a representation of music going around in our community and not just this small silo,” said Dr. Sandra Howard, chairwoman of Keene State’s music department.
The ensemble will sing Franz Schubert’s “Mass in G” together, with performances by Einbeck’s violin trio and participating choirs also scheduled.
The international musicians are staying in host homes, and while in Keene, are engaging in a number of local activities. Tours of area businesses, such as Keene Family YMCA and Markem/Imaje Corp., were given, as well as local meals and several events at the college.
“It’s really interesting for them to be able to see the city beyond the musical scope,” Howard said.
The visit is a continuation of the musical partnership formed in Einbeck in July 2012, when the Chamber Singers of Keene traveled there to collaborate with VOICES, a community-based choir.
In October 2013, members of VOICES traveled to Keene for the first time to present a combined concert at the college’s Redfern Arts Center with Keene State musicians.
Howard said there have been four collaborations — two in Keene and two in Einbeck — and she’s grateful for the ongoing partnership.
“We know that music unifies society and is cross-cultural, and it’s a way we can connect with one another in a different way than having a conversation,” Howard said. “It’s sharing something a little bit larger than us.”
This year’s concert will be held Wednesday at the United Church of Christ, at 23 Central Square. A pre-concert lecture by Keene State music professor Dr. Joseph Darby will be offered at 7 p.m., with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.
Donations for the United Church of Christ of $10 are suggested at the door. Howard stressed anyone is welcome, regardless of ability to pay.