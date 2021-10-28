Name: George Hansel
Age: 35
How long have you lived in Keene? 13 years
Family: Did not answer
Education: St. Lawrence University
Occupation: Co-owner, Vice President, Filtrine Manufacturing Company
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Monadnock Economic Development Corp. [MEDC] (Chair)
Keene Manufacturers Consortium (Founder/Chair)
New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility (Member)
Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention (Board Member)
Public/government service:
Mayor of Keene (2020-present)
Keene City Council (2016-2020)
University System of NH Board of Trustees (2019-present)
NH Council on Housing Stability (2020-present)
Governor’s Millennial Advisory Council (2018-2020)
Keene Planning Board (2015-present)
Keene Conservation Commission (2014-2019)
Keene Airport Development and Marketing Committee (2020-present)
1. What should the mayor do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
As your mayor, addressing the affordable housing crisis has been a top priority. These efforts have streamlined our local regulatory framework, created opportunities to add housing units and improved our existing housing stock.
In partnership with Southwestern Community Services, I initiated the “21 in 21” program, which is investing $1,000,000 in weatherizing and improving homes on the east side of Keene. This innovative program combines resources from existing energy-efficiency/weatherization programs with tax credits purchased by local businesses. “21 in 21” will protect the affordability and livability of our existing homes while contributing to our community’s energy conservation goals.
On the state level, I serve as one of two mayors appointed to the New Hampshire Council on Housing Stability, a new group of housing experts responsible for devising and implementing New Hampshire’s housing and homelessness strategy. Among the many recommendations in the state’s plan is a goal to build 600-700 new housing units in the greater Keene area by 2024. To meet this ambitious goal, we must coordinate with the smaller towns. As Keene’s highest elected official, I am leading our regional effort to add the required number of new housing units in the specified timeframe.
2. What is the mayor’s most important function and what would you do in this capacity?
Some of the best advice I received when I took over the mayor’s office was in a letter from someone who supported my opponent in the election. To summarize, the letter said that I was the mayor now, which is an awesome and heavy responsibility. It continued that if I wanted to be successful, all I need to do is activate, enable, and inspire the dozens of talented and passionate people in this community to work together and give back to the city they love.
I think about that advice often as it perfectly summarizes the power of the office to bring the right people together and inspire positive change. Over the last two years, we’ve activated community members and made meaningful progress in several areas including renewable energy, housing, economic development, and community safety. This proven collaborative leadership style is yielding results and will ensure Keene remains an economically vibrant and wonderful city to live in, work, and raise a family.
3. What has the city done well and what can be improved in keeping the public safe and businesses open during the pandemic?
Keene has led the State of New Hampshire when it comes to our response to the pandemic. When news about COVID-19 first came in, I knew that transparency and accessibility was going to be vital. The city’s emergency management team was activated. I held over 135 public information sessions, including industry-specific Zoom sessions connecting individuals, organizations, and businesses to the resources and information they needed. Today, Keene’s economy and downtown is thriving. More than a dozen businesses have moved or started in the downtown since the pandemic began. That’s something that no one believed would be possible in the Fall of 2020. I am incredibly proud of our city staff and community partners at Keene State College and the Cheshire Medical Center for coming together to keep our community safe during these unprecedented circumstances. I’m also very thankful to our citizens and businesses that rallied together to take precautions, support each other, and worked hard to ensure that Keene pulls out of the pandemic stronger than ever.