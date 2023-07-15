Area residents might reasonably think the Monadnock Region is prone to being inundated with water, given the floods of 2005, 2021 and this month.
But that’s not the case, says Keene State College lecturer Denise Burchsted, who holds a doctorate in geoscience. Tim Allen, a retired environmental studies professor at the college, concurs.
“I can’t think of anything geological that particularly makes the region prone to flooding (which is to say that I don’t think of the region as being any more prone than other regions of the state),” he said in an email this week.
“Of course there are issues of terrain, low-lying areas being more likely to flood than hilltops, and the Ashuelot Valley from Keene through Swanzey is one big low-lying area.”
Burchsted said there are places more prone to floods than the Monadnock Region.
One need only look to neighboring Vermont, which is currently undergoing a flooding disaster 12 years after waters from tropical storm Irene caused cataclysmic flooding in that state.
But Burchsted also noted that the Ashuelot River, which runs through Keene, drains a wide, hilly area and creates a valley that certainly can flood if there is enough rain.
Two years ago, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu declared a disaster area in Cheshire and Sullivan counties after heavy rains led to flooding that severely damaged roads and bridges.
Even worse flooding occurred in 2005, when rising waters forced hundreds of people to be evacuated from homes locally.
This month, flood waters have damaged several local roads. More downpours are forecasted for Sunday, and flood danger remains significant.
Burchsted said flooding problems were “much, much worse” in and around Keene before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built the Surry Mountain Dam on the Ashuelot River in 1941 and the Otter Brook Dam on Otter Brook in 1958.
The pool impounded by the Surry Mountain Dam was at 62 percent of its storage capacity at 4 p.m. Friday and the Otter Brook Dam pool was at 50 percent, according to a corps’ website, which also described conditions at each structure.
The danger would come if rains were so heavy that the dams exceeded storage capacity and water had to be released in an uncontrolled fashion, Burchsted said.
In drier weather, areas near the storage pools are used by visitors. Now, these areas are covered in water.
At Otter Brook Dam, the beach, lawn, parking lot, boat ramp, beach parking and a beach bathroom are inundated. Bathrooms, a boat ramp and a parking area are also covered by water at Surry Mountain Dam.
In 1927, well before these dams were built, Keene had a huge flood. Photos at the city library show deep water on Lower Main Street on Nov. 4 of that year.
Keene is on what used to be the bottom of a lake formed when glaciers melted about 13,000 years ago. A high clay content in the ancient lake bed tends to prevent water from draining into the ground in the event of a flood, Burchsted said.
“The city, but not the region, is exceptionally prone to flooding because the water just doesn’t go down into the ground very well,” Burchsted said.
While land features can contribute to an area’s flood potential, weather is the big variable, and the region has certainly been experiencing an unusually large amount of rain this summer, according to the National Weather Service.
Sarah Jamison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Friday that over the past 30 days, the area has received two to three times the amount of normal rainfall, with some locations reporting more than 14 inches of precipitation.
“For some parts of Cheshire County, you’ve had an entire summer of rainfall over the last month,” she said.
In Keene, it has rained 15 of the past 30 days, Jamison said, adding frequent rain tends to saturate the soil and make flash flooding more likely.
“Your vulnerability increases as you get impacted by more and more heavy rain events,” she said.
And, National Weather Service predictions indicate the rain won’t be letting up anytime soon.
“Unfortunately, the larger weather pattern doesn’t look like it’s really going to transition until we get to late July or early August,” Jamison said. “It should be active and very humid until then, kind of like what we’ve been seeing.”
