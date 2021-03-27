Community members are invited to Keene’s Central Square Monday afternoon, for a socially distanced event N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn described as a statewide kickoff for New Hampshire’s Genocide Awareness Month.
By state statute, the governor proclaims April as such month every year.
Kahn, D-Keene, was the primary sponsor of the Senate version of a bill Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law over the summer that mandates Holocaust and genocide education in New Hampshire schools.
At Monday’s event in Keene, slated to start at 4 p.m., Kahn will read Sununu’s proclamation of April as Genocide Awareness Month. He’ll be joined by several other speakers: Peter McBride, director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College; Mayor George Hansel; Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera; Yves Pacifique Gakunde; Ken Jue; Rabbi Daniel Aronson; Rev. Elsa Worth; and others.