It just got loads easier to find a bill, contact a lawmaker, and see the week’s legislative calendar. Ditto for finding a lawmaker’s voting record and getting to the House and Senate YouTube channels.
The General Court website got quite the makeover this weekend.
Lawmakers, lobbyists, and reporters will no doubt appreciate the improvements. But advocates and residents wanting to be heard on a bill will, too.
The cluttered, hard-to-navigate homepage is gone. In four clicks, you’ve got the names and contact information for your senator and representatives. Want to know which state contracts are up for votes by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee and Executive Council?
You’ll find each agenda, with links to the contracts, in three clicks.
Anyone wanting guidance on testifying on a bill will find it under “Committees” on the homepage. Prefer to submit your thoughts in writing? That “Committees” tab will also let you email the whole committee or contact a single lawmaker.
Find out how your senator or representative voted in three clicks from the homepage. It takes just two to search what legislation they’ve proposed for the next session, and one more to find out how to reach them with your thoughts.