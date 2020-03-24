Gatherings of 10 or more people are now banned in New Hampshire to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to an executive order from Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday and released Tuesday.
The order bans scheduled gatherings of 10 or more “for social, spiritual and recreational activities” including “community, civic, public, leisure, faith based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities.”
It does not apply to the N.H. Legislature, which has separately decided to suspend legislative activities through at least April 10; day-to-day operations of businesses and nonprofit organizations and the state government; or gatherings for “urgent medical purposes” such as blood drives or meetings of medical personnel discussing the outbreak.
The order is in effect until at least April 6. The N.H. Division of Public Health is to enforce the order “with the assistance of State or local police” if necessary.
The restriction comes a week after Gov. Sununu banned gatherings of 50 or more.