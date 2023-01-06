Gathering Waters Chartered Public School in Keene, which will enter its third year in fall of 2023, is looking to expand. Principal Luke Goodwin hopes the upper school will move into a larger space within the next two years.
Gathering Waters Chartered Public School in Keene, which will enter its third year in fall of 2023, is looking to expand. Principal Luke Goodwin hopes the upper school will move into a larger space within the next two years.
“We’re happy with our location that we’re at now; it is a great spot, and the classrooms are great, but we will slowly outgrow it within the next year or two,” Goodwin said.
Charter schools are tuition-free public schools that are independently run. Gathering Waters has 265 students.
Goodwin said the upper school, grades 6-10, will outgrow its space at the former Keene Middle School on Washington Street as it gains grade levels.
Gathering Waters served only kindergarten through 9th grade when it opened in fall of 2021, with the lower school, grades K-5, located at the former Monadnock Waldorf School building on South Lincoln Street.
Grade levels are being added as the oldest class progresses, with 10th grade added this year. In two years, the school will be K-12.
The school hasn’t set a deadline to find a new property, according to Goodwin, who said he and others with Gathering Waters are looking for a Keene location that is close to the lower school.
There was interest in exploring a property on Court Street, but it didn’t fully meet the school’s needs, Goodwin said.
Most of Gathering Waters’ classes are full, and Goodwin attributes the growth to the experience the school provides.
He said it’s been exciting to watch the school build community and culture as it welcomes new students. An appeal of Gathering Waters, he noted, is that everyone in a student’s family is invited to be involved with community events such as school-hosted festivals.
Gathering Waters is part of the Alliance for Public Waldorf Education, following an education model that Goodwin said, at its core, is social based. This means it focuses on the social interaction between students and their relationships with teachers. It’s been a model Goodwin said has been beneficial to the school’s growth.
One way the system fosters this social-education model is by having multi-year looping with teachers and their classes. First-graders will keep the same teacher until they begin 5th grade. Sixth-, 7th- and 8th-graders will also keep the same teacher.
“The idea is that you really intimately get to know your students, the students get to intimately know their teacher,” Goodwin said. “The relationships with parents are very, very strong. It’s an education rooted in relationships, I’d like to say.”
Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com
