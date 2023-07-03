Gathering Waters

The upper grades at Gathering Waters Chartered Public School are currently housed in the former Keene Middle School. And as Gathering Waters grows, Principal Luke Goodwin says the search for a larger space is still ongoing.

 File photo by Jack Rooney / Sentinel Staff

Gathering Waters Charter School in Keene, which will enter its third academic year in the fall, is still searching for a new space for the upper school to expand into.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.