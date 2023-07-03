Gathering Waters Charter School in Keene, which will enter its third academic year in the fall, is still searching for a new space for the upper school to expand into.
In January, Principal Luke Goodwin said the upper school, which will serve grades 6 to 11 this upcoming year, will outgrow its space at the former Keene Middle School on Washington Street as it gains grade levels.
Gathering Waters served only kindergarten through 9th grade when it opened in fall of 2021, with the lower school, grades K-5, located at the former Monadnock Waldorf School building on South Lincoln Street. The school has added a grade level each year.
Charter schools are tuition-free public schools that are independently run. Gathering Waters reported 265 students were enrolled in kindergarten through 10th grade last year, and Goodwin approximates that there will be 300 students going into the fall semester. Goodwin added that the school is continuing to see enrollment interest as all classes at Gathering Waters are full and have waitlists.
The school rents the third floor of 31 Washington St., according to Goodwin, which previously hosted Keene Middle School.
The building also houses apartments and another school. The upper school has expanded into additional square footage at the Washington Street location to include classrooms on the first and second floor.
“But we’re really continuing to explore expansion opportunities around Keene and are looking for between 30- and 40,000 square feet,” Goodwin, 47, said.
The classrooms are beautiful, Goodwin said, but there are needs that should be met for a middle and high school. Those needs include an auditorium, specialized classroom space, a gymnasium and a cafeteria.
“The 31 Washington St. property is great,” Goodwin said. “It was a school, and it serves very well as a school, but having a permanent home that we have control over is ideal.”
Goodwin told The Sentinel in January that Gathering Waters is different from other schools in that it focuses on social relationships to create a better learning environment.
One way the system fosters a social-education model is by having multi-year looping with teachers and their classes. Students in grades 1-8 will keep the same teacher.
“They’re searching for an education that is really rooted in relationships, particularly returning to school after COVID,” Goodwin said. “We’re offering an education that has an authentic connection to the students lived experience.”
This approach will hopefully meet each individual and also build a supportive and collaborative community, Goodwin added.
Going into next year, Goodwin, a resident of Peterborough, said five new faculty members will be added to accommodate expanding to 11th grade. These added faculty members will teach high school-level math and humanities courses.
The five new faculty members come from all over the country, Goodwin said, such as California, Illinois, Maine and Minnesota.
In the 2024-25 school year, Gathering Waters will expand to include grade 12, with 25 students in each grade level.
“That relates to our upper school search in that we continue to see growth and we need full programming and more space to offer our students,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin said he’s most looking forward to welcoming new families into Gathering Waters and continuing to build the school community in the Keene area in the coming school year.
