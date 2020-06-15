WEST LEBANON — New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order and ban on gatherings of 10 or more people will expire at midnight Monday.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week that the expiration of his “Stay at Home 2.0” mandate would allow businesses — including museums, libraries and private gyms to reopen.
However, almost all industries will face restrictions, with many requiring customers and employees to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
In-person dining also resumes Monday, although in a more limited capacity in four Granite State counties hit hardest by the coronavirus.
Those in Rockingham, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Strafford counties will be limited to 50 percent capacity, while the remaining six counties will be allowed to open at full capacity. State rules require tables to be spread at 6 feet apart.
New Hampshire officials announced Sunday that an additional two people died of COVID-19, while another 21 people tested positive for the virus.
The deaths include two women from Hillsborough County. Both were age 60 or older, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
So far, 320 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the Granite State, which has seen 5,318 people test positive for the virus. Of those cases, 513, or roughly 10 percent, required hospital care.
Health officials say there are currently 1,011 active cases and 62 people hospitalized.
Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua saw nine new cases, while Manchester was home to 8 cases, according to the state figures. Rockingham County saw three cases while Strafford County had one.
New cases confirmed Saturday continued to show community transmission, particularly in southern New Hampshire, according to DHHS.
Meanwhile, Vermont reported just two new cases of coronavirus Sunday and no new deaths.
Overall, the Green Mountain State has reported 55 deaths 1,127. Two people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
The stay-at-home order has created a lot of people who want to grow flowers and crops, and apparently that extends to people who want to grow trees.
The New Hampshire State Forest Nursery sold $193,039 worth of tree seedlings this year, a full 15 percent more than 2019, which was itself a record sales year. A total of 1,507 orders, totaling 210,165 seedlings, were delivered to customers.
The nursery, part of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, said 96 percent came from customers in New England and two-thirds of those were from New Hampshire.
Santa Claus could be safe to visit this summer, from a distance.
The Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force has approved recommendations for the opening of amusement parks with restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus. While character “meet-and-greets” would be prohibited at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, N.H., the state’s largest amusement park, separate rules for other parks would allow them in fixed locations if at least 6 feet of social distancing is maintained.