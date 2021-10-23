Gas has been restored for 820 Liberty Utilities customers in Keene, the company said Saturday morning, amid an ongoing gas outage in the Elm City affecting more than 1,000.
The remaining customers without gas are expected to have it turned back on by early Saturday afternoon, according to company spokeswoman Emily Burnett.
Keene customers who haven't had their gas service restored should call 1-800-833-4200 and press "1," for emergencies, to schedule a time.
The outage, which started late Wednesday morning, affected about 1,000 of Liberty’s 1,250 customers in Keene.
The outage occurred after a problem at Liberty’s Keene production facility arose around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, the company said, causing a drop in gas pressure.
Liberty Utilities has not yet determined the underlying cause.
The company is posting updates and information about safety precautions at bit.ly/3vxZBcI.