Liberty Utilities has restored gas service to nearly all of its Keene customers, the company said Saturday night, amid a gas outage in the Elm City affecting more than 1,000.
The remaining handful of customers without gas were not home when a service worker arrived, according to company spokeswoman Emily Burnett.
Keene customers who haven't had their gas service restored should call 1-800-833-4200 and press "1," for emergencies, to schedule a time.
The outage, which started late Wednesday morning, affected about 1,000 of Liberty’s 1,250 customers in Keene.
The outage occurred after a problem at Liberty’s Keene production facility arose around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, the company said, causing a drop in gas pressure.
Liberty Utilities has not yet determined the underlying cause.