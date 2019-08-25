An area of Winchester Street in Keene will be reduced at times to one-way, alternating traffic starting Monday, ahead of a more extensive closure expected to start later in the week.
Liberty Utilities is installing a new gas main and services on Winchester Street between Foundry Street and the intersection with Pearl and Island streets, according to a news release from Keene's public works department. Likely beginning later this week, the intersection of Winchester, Pearl and Island streets will be closed to through traffic until work is finished in mid-September, according to the release.
Drivers are asked to be cautious when traveling through the work zone and heed traffic-control instructions.
Questions can be directed to Liberty Utilities at 352-1230.