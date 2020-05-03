ANTRIM — An Antrim man suffered minor smoke inhalation but was otherwise uninjured when his garage caught fire on Saturday afternoon, the town's fire chief said.
The Antrim Fire Department was called to 9 Contoocook Valley Ave. just after 3:40 p.m. Fire personnel on the scene described heavy smoke pouring from a garage behind the house, according to Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale.
The fire began when a resident attempted to start a car that was inside the garage, and the engine compartment ignited, Gale said. He added that there was a lot of fuel stored in the garage.
The chief said the man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but declined an offer to be transported for further medical attention.
Gale said that the bulk of the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes after firefighters arrived, and noted that the fire was fought externally given the high volume of fuel inside the structure.
The garage is still standing, but is a total loss, Gale said. He said it's now unsafe and should be knocked down, but that will be up to the property owner.