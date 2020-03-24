The Keene Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire just before 11 a.m. Monday at 16 Manchester St.
Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters were met with heavy smoke, and flames were visible from outside the building, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering. Firefighters were on site until 12:44 p.m.
Chickering said the 24-by-24-foot garage had not been used for eight years, and the fire was contained. The structure was completely destroyed, with an estimated $25,000 in damage.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.