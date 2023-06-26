The N.H. House and Senate will vote on a bill Thursday that would prohibit people from mounting game cameras on private property without the permission of the landowner.
A Committee of Conference composed of Democratic and Republican lawmakers from both chambers, including Rep. Judy Aron, R-South Acworth, unanimously recommended last week that the full Legislature pass House Bill 221.
Spofford resident and N.H. Fish and Game Commissioner for Cheshire Country John Caveney said in an interview Monday that many property owners have been complaining that the cameras, which can transmit real-time images over cellular networks, represent an intrusion of their privacy.
People often use game cameras to identify good areas to hunt.
“I have heard many, many times from landowners that a live-action camera pinging a cell phone is more like surveillance as opposed to picture taking,” he said. “So many folks are just concerned about this ability for others to take a picture and then do with that picture whatever they might want.
"There are a lot of people who are addicted to social media and posting pictures. People don’t want that kind of in-depth invasion of privacy."
Hunters and others are allowed to access tracts of private land in New Hampshire unless they are posted as closed.
Caveney said that without regulation of game cameras, many landowners might simply put up no-trespassing signs on their property.
The game-camera provisions in HB 221 first appeared in separate legislation, Senate Bill 14 earlier this year.
In testimony on that bill before the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on May 17, Rep. Aron said many of her constituents favor game camera restrictions.
“I support hunting. I support property rights,” she said. “Being able to access private land is a privilege. As a courtesy, we should ask the owner’s permission to place cameras on private land.
“If it’s your land, you don’t want to be walking out on your property somewhere and doing something and be caught on camera unawares.”
The testimony before House and Senate committees was overwhelmingly supportive of the legislation.
One person who testified against the bill in the House committee was A.J. Hunter, of Conway.
He acknowledged the privacy issue, but said the new requirement amounted to a slippery slope.
“What I see here is the first step to restrict recreational use of tools on private land,” he said.
He said a better approach would be to prohibit use of the cameras without permission within 300 feet of a dwelling, but otherwise allow their placement on private property.
He noted that some landowners get a discount on their property taxes by opening their land to recreational use. Hunter added lawmakers "should pump the brakes" on the legislation and reconsider it in the future.
“There is a right to privacy that people should have, but I do question whether that right to privacy is still there when the land is open to the public for recreational use.”
