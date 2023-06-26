20230627-LOC-Statehouse game camera

A Committee of Conference composed of Democratic and Republican lawmakers from both chambers, including Rep. Judy Aron, R-South Acworth, unanimously recommended last week that the full Legislature pass House Bill 221. The bill would prohibit mounting of game cameras on private property. 

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder

The N.H. House and Senate will vote on a bill Thursday that would prohibit people from mounting game cameras on private property without the permission of the landowner.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.