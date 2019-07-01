A gallery featuring the works of this year’s Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards winners will be presented the evening of the awards, July 24, at Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
Organizers are collecting works from painters, sculptors and traditional artists to put on display for attendees of the Ewing Awards.
“You’ll be remarkably impressed with the sampling of works from these amazing artists,” said Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Keene Sentinel, which hosts the awards in partnership with Arts Alive!. “Between these works and the musical performances that are planned, it’s an evening that will fill the senses.”
Titled “The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards — An Evening with Treasured Artists,” the event takes place in the Recital Hall at the Redfern, with registration opening at 5:30 p.m.
Works may be included from these winners:
Two-dimensional arts category — Yuan Pan of Keene, Leigh Niland of Brattleboro, Edward Kingsbury III of Keene and Jane E. Simpson of Dublin; Julia Ferrari of Ashuelot and Erin Sweeney of Peterborough, winners in the three-dimensional category; Amy Jenkins of Peterborough, interdisciplinary arts; and Peter Poanessa of Keene in the folk and traditional arts category for his sign works.
A student award will be given to recent ConVal Regional High School graduate Jaclyn Clark of Francestown.
During the awards, attendees will hear from performing arts winners Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs and Ashuelot Concerts; Richard Hartshorne, international double bassist and winner of a lifetime achievement award; and Monadnock Folklore Society, a finalist for the prestigious community engagement award.
A catered reception with food, drink and a cash bar follows the award ceremonies.
“We are making an even broader attempt this year to let the region know about the amazing talent residing in the greater Monadnock and Brattleboro regions,” Williams said. “The judges are recognizing 16 winners and finalists from one of our strongest fields ever. Come be inspired.”
Tickets to the event are $35 in advance for adults ($45 at the door) and $15 for students. To purchase tickets, go to ticketelf.com/events/ewing-arts-awards-2019. Part of the proceeds go to Arts Alive!, the leading arts advocate organization in the region.
Finalists in the community engagement category are the Monadnock Folklore Society, based in Peterborough, and the River Gallery School of Art in Brattleboro. The winner in this category will be announced at the event, the one surprise award made this year.
In the presenter of the arts category, given to those who make significant contributions to bringing arts to the community, Deb McWethy and Peterborough Folk Music are the winners.
And two lifetime achievement awards will be given to Hartshorne, of Nelson, and to Jean Nelson of Keene.
No awards were made in the literary arts category.
Judges for the Ewing Awards were Mara Williams, chief curator at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center; Erika Radich, printmaker and past Ewing awardee; Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!; Paul Tuller, traditional furniture maker and past awardee; Richard Whitney, painter and past awardee; Paul McMullen, artist and 2018-19 head of the art department at Keene State College; and Shannon Mayers, director of the Redfern Arts Center, a past Ewing awardee.
This is the fifth season for the awards.