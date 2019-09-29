U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, is scheduled to hold town halls Thursday in Keene and Rindge.
The Rindge event, billed as a "Pizza and Politics Town Hall," is scheduled to run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the DiPietro Library Common Area at Franklin Pierce University.
In Keene, Gabbard is slated to speak in the Lantern Room of the Young Student Center on the Keene State College campus from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Gabbard previously stumped in the region in March, with events in Jaffrey and Peterborough.