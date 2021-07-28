BRATTLEBORO — A local precision machining company recently purchased its fifth facility.
Brattleboro-based G.S. Precision, which manufactures components used in aerospace engines and defense systems, bought the 24,644-square-foot facility that neighbors its headquarters earlier this month, according to a news release from the company this week.
President and CEO Matt O'Connell said the acquisition will allow the company to continue growing and to do more work in-house that had previously been outsourced.
The facility on 343 John Seitz Drive, within the Exit 1 Industrial Park in Brattleboro, was built in 1987 and has space for both manufacturing and offices, according to the release. GS Precision purchased the property from Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. L3 KEO, a defense contractor, had previously leased the space until closing the location in 2017.
In addition to its headquarters and the recently purchased building, G.S. Precision has two other facilities in Brattleboro; one in Keene, at 18 Bradco St.; and one in Guaymas, Mexico, according to the company's website. Across all its locations, the company employs more than 600 people and has been in operation for more than 60 years, the release says.