ANTRIM — Retired Antrim Fire Chief Marshall “Mike” Beauchamp was an “old-school firefighter,” ready to respond to a call day or night. That’s how Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale remembers his colleague, who died Sept. 22 at age 82.
Firefighters in this rural Hillsborough County community of about 2,800 residents sign up to be on call 24/7. And Beauchamp did it selflessly, Gale said Sunday, “willing to help and do anything for people.”
“I had the pleasure and the honor of serving with him. He was my mentor when I became chief,” Gale said. “You’d go a long ways to find someone who was so devoted, who had such a passion for the job.”
The two men share the same first name and, at one time, shared the same employers. While serving as firefighters for the town of Antrim, they also worked together at Monadnock Paper Mills in Bennington.
A funeral service for Beauchamp will be held Saturday, Oct. 2. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with a procession from the main fire station at 82 Clinton Road to the Antrim Baptist Church at 85 Main St., where the community is invited to attend a 10:30 a.m. service.
Firefighters from area towns have been invited to march in the procession, led by an Antrim fire engine, Gale said. Spectators can line up along the route to pay tribute to the man who served the town’s fire department for 52 years, 26 of them as chief.
Beauchamp joined the department in 1966, becoming chief in 1988. He retired as chief in 2014 but continued to work as a firefighter and EMT until 2018, Gale said. He was instrumental in establishing the Antrim-Bennington Rescue Squad in 1973.
Margo Santoro, an EMT with the Stoddard Fire Department, said Beauchamp encouraged her to become an EMT “at the ripe old age of 51.” She recalled his dedication to the profession.
“He saw me on all the calls — he never missed one that I can remember back then,” Santoro said Sunday. “I followed his guidance and got my 15-year plaque this year. Mike was always there for us with his time, his support and his encouragement. He always made me feel like I could accomplish more than I imagined. We all loved him and appreciated his dedication and commitment.”
Born along with his twin, Marcia, in Cheboygan, Mich., on Jan. 29, 1939, Beauchamp moved with his family to Antrim in 1958, according to his obituary. He worked at Monadnock Paper Mills for 50 years.
Beauchamp leaves his wife, Joy, whom he met in Antrim and married in 1960. The couple had four children: Brenda Lee, Betsey Lyn (deceased), Barbra Joy and Bonnie Sue. He is also survived by seven siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family.
Immediately after the church service on Oct. 2, the family will host a celebration of his life at the Hillsboro American Legion Post 59, according to his obituary. Beauchamp’s ashes will be interred at Maplewood Cemetery.