A grassroots effort to build a new and improved skatepark on Keene's Gilbo Avenue is closing in on its fundraising goal, with the city poised to accept a substantial donation for the project.
After hearing from Keene's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon and Kathleen Burke, the local woman spearheading the initiative, the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee voted Thursday to recommend that the full council accept a $200,000 donation from the Keene Skatepark group. Aiming to raise $300,000 dollars total, and with a few other pots of money to put toward the project, the group is close to making the park a reality.
"I'm really excited that next year, Keene will have a new skatepark," Burke said during Thursday's meeting. "Where we are with fundraising, this initial $200,000 is just to get the project going. I have probably about another $10,000 in the Pathways for Keene account, and about $35,000 dedicated money that's out there that we don't have yet."
Pathways for Keene, a nonprofit that promotes alternative transportation in the city, is serving as the fiscal agent for the group, which opted not to become a nonprofit itself. In addition, the city of Keene has contributed $25,000 toward the skatepark through its capital improvement program.
Burke said the city's contribution made it easier to convince other donors to pitch in, saying it showed Keene's commitment to the project.
The existing skatepark has been in place since 1996, according to Bohannon, who said it was started by a couple of skateboarders who wanted a park in their community, and raised $75,000 to make it happen. But the materials used were not ideal, and the new park would improve upon the equipment that's already there.
"That was all done out of wood and some sheet metal, and as you know, that model doesn't really work all that well here in New England unless you replace it on a very regular basis," Bohannon told the committee Thursday. "But it was a great asset to the community, and people came from all around to use it."
Over the years, Bohannon said, there were several attempts to build a new skatepark, but nothing really panned out until Burke got involved back in 2018. He said her son was a big fan of the park and has also been a strong advocate for upgrading it.
After working at it for a while, Burke began to gain significant financial support, he added, including a $50,000 donation from Timken. While the pandemic stalled fundraising efforts, the skatepark group was able to continue gathering contributions through an online campaign.
"We really want to work with the city in accepting this donation, and hopefully we'll continue to fundraise more," Bohannon said.
The current skatepark, located a block west of Main Street, is 9,800 square feet, he said. The new park would fit inside the existing footprint.
Upon accepting the $200,000 donation, which the full council will consider at its meeting next week, the city would start seeking proposals for park designs, according to a memo about the project included in the agenda for Thursday's committee meeting. City staff plan to work with local skaters to select the firm.
Committee members voted unanimously in support of the project, with Chairman Thomas Powers saying he's sure it will come to fruition and Councilor Stephen Hooper lauding the cooperation between business, government and the other donors who contributed.
Burke said she's grateful for all the support the project has received over the years.
"For the population that we have and the amount of projects that people ask for money, I'm just always amazed at how generous this community is," Burke said.