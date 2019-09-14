About two months after The Nature Conservancy publicly announced its fundraising campaign to purchase and conserve nearly 1,400 acres of land in Gilsum and Surry, the nonprofit organization is significantly closer to its goal.
The total expected cost of the project, which would convert an expanse of land on the eastern side of Surry Mountain into a nature preserve, comes in at about $3.6 million, according to Mark Zankel, the conservancy’s New Hampshire state director.
So far, donors have pledged about $2.5 million for the land purchase, Zankel said, with $1.5 of that to come from the N.H. Fish and Game Department. The remaining million has been pledged by individual donors, he said, and The Nature Conservancy has also applied for grants through the state’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program and Drinking Water Source Protection Program.
The recipients of those grants will be announced in December, he said, which is also the deadline the conservancy negotiated with the land’s current owners, the Casagrande Family Trust, to decide if it will be possible to move forward with a sale.
“This is a lot of money to raise in New Hampshire for a project. We’ve been really heartened by people stepping forward and making some great gifts, and I know from my experience that the last money is often the hardest money to raise,” Zankel said.
The property has long been of interest to the state’s conservation community, partially because of its location amid other conserved and public lands, Zankel said in July. The area is home to bogs, beaver ponds and wetlands and provides habitat to black bears, bobcats and fishers, among other wildlife, according to the conservancy.
It’s been owned by the private family trust for decades, but last fall, the beneficiaries of the trust alerted the conservancy that they were interested in selling.
Potential donors were able to learn more about the project at two events in the Keene area this summer. In late July, the conservancy hosted a “Conservation Conversation” at Branch and Blade Brewery in Keene, which drew about 45 people, according to Zankel. The subject of that discussion was the various challenges facing land conservation and how to confront them, and he said Surry Mountain is an apt case study.
“I think people were particularly interested in this issue around, how does land conservation play a role in making the landscape more resilient to the effects of climate change?” he said. “That came through loud and clear.”
The conservancy also hosted a hike on the property that month, which was attended by about 75 participants, Zankel said. He noted that the organization is “cautiously optimistic” that it will be able to reach its fundraising goal for the land.
“The people who have been out there, who have joined us to see the property — it’s been really energizing for us to see how excited and enthusiastic people in the community are about this,” Zankel said. “When you take a big risk to do a big project like this, you hope that you’re going to get a warm reception.”
Another community hike on the property is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. The 2.5-mile hike will leave from Old Gilsum Road. Registration for the hike is available at www.nature.org/NHevents.
Additional information about The Nature Conservancy is available at www.nature.org. Anyone interested in donating to protect Surry Mountain should contact Susie Hackler at The Nature Conservancy at 224-5853, extension 220, or shackler@tnc.org.