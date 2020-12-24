The countdown has begun. There’s just one week left to meet the Arts Alive! fundraising challenge to benefit Peterborough artist and teacher Erin Sweeney’s efforts to bring free art projects to people of all ages.
Through Dec. 31, for every donation of $25 or more, Arts Alive! will give $5 to Sweeney. The money will be used to start a Keene initiative similar to her collaboration with the Peterborough Town Library. Launched just a few months ago, it’s called Curbside Crafts, and offers free revolving, take-home arts and crafts kits created by Sweeney, complete with materials and instructions. If the Arts Alive! fundraising effort is successful, the project would be up and running at a Keene location soon after the new year.
“If we get 100 donations, we will be able to give Erin $500,” Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!, explained. “If we get 200 donations, we can give her $1,000.”
The money would help pay for supplies — everything from crayons to glue.
Last April, Sweeney was teaching art design at New England College in Henniker, working from home and taking care of her niece and nephew several days per week for her brother and sister-in-law. Her studio work was slowing down due to COVID-19, as she couldn’t allow people in.
One day, on a whim, she put out free arts and crafts supplies and kits she created on a table in front of her home — inviting people of all ages to help themselves. As soon as she spread the word on social media, not only did people take her up on her offer, but many started dropping off materials to her.
So began The Art Table, which soon became wildly popular.
“It just sort of grew,” she said.
Since then, she’s offered a variety of projects, from bound mini sketchbooks and paper collages to DIY pin cushions and paper boxes — all with donated materials. She’s even posted occasional brief instructional videos on her website (www.erinsweeney.net). And at the height of the local Black Lives Matter movement, she filled a rack with anti-racism posters by two different artists — one from Los Angeles, one from Brooklyn — free for the taking.
“I gave away more than 100 posters,” she said. “People came by and grabbed them. I mailed a bunch out as well. Some people made donations to different social justice organizations.”
In September, she approached the Peterborough Town Library to collaborate on a second initiative to engage even more people of all ages with art. Soon after, Curbside Crafts began, originally on a table inside a temporary space used by the library due to a major construction project on the building.
Sweeney creates and stocks the free craft kits and materials. The library puts out appropriate arts and crafts books for patrons to borrow. Projects have included knit kits with donated yarn and knitting needles, and embroidery kits, complete with needle, floss and muslin.
“Since October 20, we’ve given out 286 kits at the library,” Sweeney said recently, adding that on Dec. 15, 50 more kits were added.
Librarian Aimee LaRue agrees that the project has been a huge success. Unfortunately, due to the recent escalation of the virus, the library is now closed to the public and operating remotely. Despite that, Curbside Crafts is still available to adults and kids at no cost, but due to the virus, patrons can’t enter the building to check out books.
“We’ve moved the cart outside,” LaRue said. “It’s even more popular.”
Sweeney, who is in her late 40s, grew up in Peterborough and attended ConVal Regional High School.
She didn’t have a concrete career goal until her guidance counselor suggested she’d thrive in art school. After graduation, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in sculpture at the Maine College of Art in Portland and subsequently a Master of Fine Arts degree in book arts and printmaking at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
Besides teaching book arts at her Peterborough studio, Lovely in the Home Press, she’s taught throughout the country and abroad, including at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine, in the University of Maine’s Book Arts Intensive and in Ireland. She also conducts online workshops with Maine Media of Rockland. Currently, she works as assistant director of advising at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College.
She was supposed to teach in person last summer, but because of the virus, ended up teaching remotely instead.
“I love teaching online, she said. “People in my class came from all over the country.”
A 2019 recipient of The Sentinel’s Ruth & James Ewing Arts Award for Excellence in the Arts (3D category), she served as a juror in 2020. Additionally, she’s a member of the N.H. State Council on the Arts Juried Artist Roster. Her husband, Jason Lambert, teaches at ConVal and is co-founder of Firelight Theatre in Peterborough. The arts run in the family. Her frequent studio companions and fellow artists are her niece, Ella, 9 and nephew, Winston, 7.
Sweeney, who can be contacted via her website, says her project will soon have a larger presence, especially if established in Keene.
“My own work kind of halted in March [due to the virus],” she said. “I didn’t know what to do with myself. I aligned this with my own work.”
Gelter looks forward to meeting Arts Alive!’s fundraising goal, and Sweeney’s project gaining footing in Keene.
“It’s an opportunity for her to get in front of a bigger audience,” Gelter said. “And if we find enough [community] partners, we can do it in other areas too.
“Erin offers The Art Table for free for everyone to use,” she added. “It’s the perfect embodiment of our mission to make the arts accessible to everyone.”
As for Sweeney, she’s happy that The Art Table and Curbside Crafts have made getting through COVID-19 restrictions a little easier for many people.
“The community here has been incredible,” she said.
“I am so grateful to everyone who has donated their time, their staff, their materials. I couldn’t do it without them.”