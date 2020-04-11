WINCHESTER — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the owner of a home that burned down Thursday night.
The house, at 133 Old Spofford Road, is owned by Jason Kristolaitis, according to town property records. Kristolaitis and his dogs were not inside during the fire, but his two cats died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the N.H. Fire Marshal's Office.
"As we all know, insurance doesn't cover everything, and he is going to be rebuilding from the ground up and having to buy everything from clothes to a new house," the GoFundMe page says. "Jason is a hard worker and dedicated father who has helped out numerous people when they needed, and now he needs ours."
The page, set up by Jordan Sharra, has a goal of $5,000. As of Saturday morning, $800 had been raised.
To page can be accessed by visiting gofundme.com and searching for Jason Kristolaitis house fire.