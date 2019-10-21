A campaign to raise funds toward a planned electric vehicle charging station at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene has met its $10,000 goal.
The Fast Charge Monadnock campaign wrapped up Oct. 14 with $10,839, thanks in part to an anonymous donor who kicked in $1,600 to match every contribution in the final week. The Fenton Family Dealerships also gave $1,000, according to Mary Ewell, program coordinator for the Monadnock Energy Hub, the group behind the campaign.
While the Keene area already has a handful of charging stations, the one planned at the co-op would recharge vehicles’ batteries much faster than any of the existing stations.
So-called DC fast chargers can return an electric car to a full charge, or close to it, in well under an hour. That could take hours at a less powerful “Level 2” charger, like those in Keene’s Commercial Street Lot, or at home.
Organizers don’t expect the $10,000 to fully pay for the charging station at the co-op, but hope to combine it with other funds. As of Friday, they were waiting for the N.H. Office of Strategic Initiatives to issue a request for proposals for fast-charging stations along key transportation corridors. The projects selected will receive funding from the state’s share of a massive settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. government, which the automaker agreed to in 2016 to resolve allegations it had sold vehicles designed to fool emissions tests.
“Everything we’ve been hearing is, ‘It’s gonna be out soon,’” Ewell said of the request for proposals.
The type of charging station the group is eyeing can cost anywhere from tens of thousands of dollars to more than $100,000, according to John Kondos, a board member of the nonprofit Monadnock Sustainability Network, which the Monadnock Energy Hub is part of.
Ewell said the group hopes to get the charging station running by the end of next year.
While the co-op project is Fast Charge Monadnock’s main focus right now, the initiative is a broader effort to encourage the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure locally, Ewell said. People who have a site in mind and are interested in installing Level 2 chargers can contact the Monadnock Energy Hub for help, she said.
She added that while the one-month fundraising push has ended, people still have the option to donate online. Any funds left over from the co-op project will go toward supporting other charging projects in the region, she said.
Online donations can be made at: campaigns.communityfunded.com/projects/mary-c-ewell22gmail-com/fast-charge-monadnock.