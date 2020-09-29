Despite not getting the public funding it applied for, Spectrum will move ahead with a project to connect several Keene roads that don’t have reliable access to high-speed Internet, a spokeswoman for Charter Communications said Monday.
Charter, which owns Spectrum, will fund 100 percent of the project, spokeswoman Lara Pritchard told The Sentinel in an email. She said the company is aiming to bring high-speed Internet to more than 75 homes by the summer of 2021.
“Charter is continually extending its high-speed network to additional residential and business locations, as part of a commitment to expand access to broadband to unserved and underserved communities throughout its 41-state service area,” Pritchard said. “Charter is excited to announce its extension of service to Hurricane, Chesterfield, Langley and Daniels Hill roads” in Keene.
She added that Spectrum offers speeds of 100 Mbps and connections up to 1 Gb per second.
Mayor George Hansel posted on social media last week that the project was moving forward.
“Fortunately, Spectrum has decided to go ahead with the project anyway,” Hansel said, “which I think is great news for the residents on the west side that have really just struggled to have adequate Internet service. They pretty much just have DSL as an option, so this will extend cable and faster speeds for them.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to work remotely, Internet access became critical, and gaps in that access became more apparent. While many workers have since gone back to their usual places of business, many are still working from home, and most schools locally are still using remote or hybrid instruction models.
In June, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that $50 million in CARES Act funding would be earmarked to assist with broadband projects in rural areas of the state. The goal of the Connecting NH Emergency Broadband Expansion Program, he said, is to assist homes and businesses without access to reliable Internet. Sununu noted that schools, libraries and other places where Internet use is essential would also be eligible.
The aim is to connect places “where we clearly need to make investments to help make sure that we’re closing those gaps that may have either been exacerbated by, or made more problematic through, the COVID crisis,” Sununu said during a June news conference.
Spectrum originally applied for a $189,750 grant from the broadband expansion program to connect 76 homes to high-speed Internet on the four roads in Keene. Those streets are all on the city’s west side, with all but Hurricane Road in the southwestern corner.
The first round of funding through the program, announced in early August, awarded $6.5 million to projects in eight New Hampshire towns, including Stoddard and Hillsboro. The second round awarded $14 million to projects in 17 towns. In the Monadnock Region, Stoddard and Hillsboro were on the list for a second time, along with Hinsdale and Nelson.