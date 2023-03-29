20230329-LOC-Acworth TM

More than 90 Acworth voters gathered inside town hall for the annual town meeting Tuesday, where they approved a $1.6 million budget and an article seeking funds for flood-damaged road repair.

ACWORTH — Residents approved a $1.6 million budget and an article seeking up to $750,000 to repair roads damaged during flash flooding in July 2021 at Tuesday night's annual town meeting.

