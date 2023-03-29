ACWORTH — Residents approved a $1.6 million budget and an article seeking up to $750,000 to repair roads damaged during flash flooding in July 2021 at Tuesday night's annual town meeting.
The new $1,551,727 budget is up about 9.5 percent from the figure voters greenlit last year.
According to this year’s budget proposal, the estimated amount to be raised in taxes is $1,070,207. Selectwoman Kathi Bradt said during the meeting that the tax rate is expected to increase by 12 cents.
More than 90 of Acworth's 648 registered voters gathered inside the town hall to participate in Tuesday's meeting, which was postponed two weeks due to a nor'easter on March 14.
Most of the discussion pertained to the article on road repairs needed from flash flooding nearly two years ago. The article's approval allows the town to raise and appropriate up to $750,000 to restore the roads, and also authorizes town officials to issue and negotiate bonds to fund project costs. However, the article was amended to include language so that the selectboard will not borrow any money unless the town has begun receiving reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), so as not to incur further debt. In addition, the amount borrowed by the town cannot exceed the amount of money reimbursed by FEMA.
In November 2021, Acworth residents authorized the town to bond up to $2.1 million to make urgent repairs for the roads, with town officials expecting 75 percent of what they spent to be reimbursed by FEMA.
Bradt said Acworth has yet to see any reimbursement, which gave her pause on the town potentially incurring additional debt.
"Personally, I felt that I was reluctant to try to encourage anyone to enter into a second debt until we knew that the system was going to work on our behalf," she said.
Resident Torrey Greene was the one to propose the amendment to the article, stating that he, too, is worried about the potential debt to Acworth.
"I would really like to see an amendment give us some flexibility that requires no further debt until it starts to be offset by the reimbursement," he said.
Greene's amendment passed unanimously in a voice vote, and the article as amended, which required a three-fifths vote for approval, passed (78-14).
Also given the go-ahead were articles seeking $20,000 for the Highway Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, $10,000 for the Fire Truck Capital Reserve Fund and $8,000 for the revaluation capital reserve fund.
In the single contested race on the ballot, incumbent Jim Jennison (133) beat Frank Emig (81) for a three-year term on the selectboard.
Elected without contest: Marianne W. Nevelson for a one-year term as tax collector; Melinda Loiselle, treasurer, one year; Lisa Devalk, local auditor, one year; Ann Rosa, trustee of trust funds, three years; Lillie K. Leblanc, cemetery trustee, three years; Marianne Nevelson, supervisor of the checklist, six years; Michael Aron, planning board, three years; Douglas Robinson and Guy Russell, library trustees, three years; Judy Aron and Susan Metsack, budget committee, three years.
