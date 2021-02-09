Shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative, this story is part of the 50 Businesses, 50 Solutions series that aims to highlight how business leaders across the state, from mom-and-pop shops to large corporations, have adapted to meet the challenges and disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus in the hopes others may be able to replicate these ideas and innovations. Tell us your story at https://bit.ly/2MQddhc. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.