RINDGE — Town voters will head to the polls next week, weighing in on several proposed zoning amendments and various allocations to town funds.
Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot:
Budget proposal: $4.5 million, up $338,833, or about 8 percent, from the $4,161,167 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topics: Following significant discussion during the town’s deliberative session in January, voters chose to amend a warrant article that would have changed property tax exemptions for senior and disabled property owners. The amended version asks whether the town would establish a committee to study those exemptions. Selectboard Chairwoman Roberta Oeser said the current rates are too generous and allow those who don’t need the exemption to benefit from it. But some residents were concerned about the impact that changing the exemption would have on people with limited financial means.
Other warrant articles: Eight proposed zoning changes, including suggestions to designate a pair of properties that are currently split between business/light industry and residential/agriculture districts as strictly business/light industry areas. Voters will also be asked to allocate money to various town capital reserve and trust funds.
Contested races: Roberta Oeser will seek re-election for a three-year term to the selectboard against opponent MaryBeth Quill. There are three people running for two three-year positions on the town planning board: Joel Aho, Julie Sementa and incumbent Katelyn Smith. Deneen “Deni” Dickler and Martin Kulla, both incumbents, will vie for a one-year term on the town zoning board.
Voting: Tuesday, March 9, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rindge Memorial School, 45 School St. Since Rindge is an SB2, or official-ballot, community, voters consider the entire warrant at the polls.