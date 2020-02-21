A woman who fled during a medical furlough from the Cheshire County jail nearly six months ago was found in Connecticut and brought back to Keene Thursday.
In September, Keene police issued a warrant for Amanda M. Fogg, 32, of West Townshend, Vt., on an escape charge, according to Sgt. James Cemorelis.
Fogg was arraigned for a probation violation Aug. 26, he explained, and taken to Cheshire Medical Center later that day for a medical condition. When it was determined she needed emergency surgery, Cemorelis said, she was approved for a medical furlough, which allowed her to stay at the hospital until she was cleared to be released back to the county jail.
But Fogg left the hospital without notice Sept. 3, he said.
Cemorelis said the Keene police report does not include the circumstances of Fogg’s encounter with police in Connecticut, nor does it say exactly when she was found.
Fogg is slated for arraignment on the escape charge in Cheshire County Superior Court Feb. 24.