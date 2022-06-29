About 30 to 40 gallons of hydraulic and transmission oil leaked onto Lower Main Street in Keene when a dump truck's transmission fell out of the truck, according to Keene fire Operations Capt. Chris Staples.
Keene police and firefighters, along with public works personnel, all responded to Wednesday's fuel spill on Lower Main Street.
Professional Firefighters of Keene Local 3265
First responders put down catch basins and Speed Dry, and Keene Public Works sanded and swept the road, at the scene of Wednesday's fuel spill, according to Keene fire Operations Capt. Chris Staples.
An oil spill caused temporary traffic delays on Lower Main Street in Keene on Wednesday afternoon.
The Keene Fire Department responded to the incident near Marco Polo Garden restaurant at about 12:45 p.m., after a southbound dump truck's transmission fell out of the truck, causing about 30 to 40 gallons of hydraulic and transmission oil to leak onto the road, according to Keene fire Operations Capt. Chris Staples.
Keene police directed motorists onto the northbound lane of the street while the spill was cleaned, and traffic returned to normal at around 3:30 p.m.
First responders put down catch basins and Speed Dry, and Keene Public Works sanded and swept the road, Staples said.
