Elizabeth Carr — the first person born by in vitro fertilization in the United States — lives what she describes as a pretty normal life.
The mother of an 11-year-old, Carr moved with her husband, Alan Scherer, from Fitchburg, Mass., to Swanzey last year “because it just felt like home, immediately.” With Scherer, she runs a free fitness group in Keene that she said absorbs most of her time outside of work and family life.
Still, the scientific breakthrough that resulted in her birth has had a ripple effect across her entire life.
“It’s pretty much impacted every decision I’ve ever made,” Carr said. “It’s why I’m in the profession I’m in now. It’s why I advocate for people. It’s basically shaped my whole worldview.”
A fledgling technology in the early 1980s, when she was born, in vitro fertilization is commonplace today. The process involves eggs being removed from a woman’s body through a minor surgery and fertilized by sperm in a controlled chamber or petri dish. When a fertilized egg begins to divide, becoming an embryo, it is returned to the woman’s body. More than 8 million people worldwide have been born through in vitro fertilization in the years since, with well over 5 million born in the U.S. alone.
As the country’s first IVF baby on Dec., 28, 1981, Carr was born in a spotlight that has followed her ever since. Her first press conference took place when she was just 3 days old and, when she turned 40 this past December, the interview requests kept coming.
“I grew up in the public eye, always knowing that I was the first,” Carr said. “It really made me think about the world around me and how I’ve been very privileged.”
At every birthday or life milestone, and whenever there is an important advancement in reproductive medicine, Carr said she has fielded calls from the media. Her 10th birthday was a big deal, and she said camera crews followed her to her high school prom.
“Nobody really understood if there were going to be health implications — which, spoiler alert, I’m totally normal and just like everybody else — so, you know, it’s just always been this part of my life.”
Despite the media attention, Carr is down to earth and speaks about her life story in a manner one friend described as “nonchalant.”
“It just feels like she’s someone I’ve known for years even though I’ve only known her for a year,” said Gina Bogan, who is a co-leader of the Swanzey Keene Fit Project, the fitness group Carr started with her husband.
Bogan, who lives in Swanzey and teaches 3rd grade, described Carr as a loving mother who is full of positive energy and has an open heart. She said she met Carr through the fitness project, which aims to be inclusive and is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Last summer, Carr told Bogan about being the first in vitro baby born in the U.S.
“At first, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool,’ ” Bogan said, but she didn’t realize “what a big deal it really was” until Carr turned 40. Suddenly Bogan saw her friend appearing on television, radio and in national news publications.
“She’s so fun to be around; I didn’t look at her any different,” Bogan said.
Carr would say that’s because she isn’t really any different than anyone else.
“I am and I’m not just like everyone else, right?” Carr said. “My life experiences have shaped who I am just like everybody else’s experiences have shaped the decision or life path that they take — that’s just who we are.”
Carr said her parents, Judith and Roger Carr, started trying to have a baby as soon as they were married but were unsuccessful. Her mother had three ectopic pregnancies, where a fertilized egg develops outside the uterus, leading to a surgery to remove her fallopian tubes, Carr said.
“It was at that point that her OB-GYN basically said, ‘You’re probably never going to have children the normal way. Have you thought about adopting a child?’ ” Carr said.
Then, Carr said, at a follow-up checkup a few months after the surgery, the OB-GYN threw a one-page flier at her mother and said, “I just came back from a conference, there was this in vitro birth in the UK and there is a couple starting a program in Virginia.”
“It might be something you want to look into,” the doctor told her parents, according to Carr.
Judith, who worked in the field of early childhood development, and Roger, an engineer, were living in Massachusetts at the time, where in vitro fertilization was not yet legal, Carr said, so they would travel to and from Virginia for checkups and medical appointments.
Her parents were just one of several participating in that Virginia-based IVF pilot program.
“They didn’t know they were going to be the first until the doctors came in and told them, ‘You’re pregnant and by the way this is our first success,’ ” she said.
Carr’s first picture was taken during fertilization in the petri dish, when she was just three-cells old. Soon, doctors placed the dividing cells in her mother’s womb and about nine months later on Dec. 28, 1981, she was born “just like everybody else.”
Carr said the doctors gave her parents the option to keep their names anonymous, but they chose to be public about the successful in vitro birth.
“My parents both said that ‘if we didn’t know about this option, our daughter wouldn’t be here, so we want people to know that this is an option for them, potentially, if it is the right fit,’ ” Carr said. “That has always been the way our whole family operates — if our lack of privacy helps someone else, then the lack of privacy in the end was worth it.”
The media spotlight came right away, with news vans filling the cul de sac where her parents lived as soon as they returned home to Massachusetts with their newborn daughter. And not all of it was good, especially in the beginning, she said.
“Basically some people thought that this was playing God and that I should not be on this earth,” Carr said.
Throughout her life, she said she has seen the stigma around IVF fade. (Today, Carr is an advocate for open conversations about other stigmatized parts of the medical field including sexuality, mental health, family-building and insurance coverage.)
After graduating from high school, Carr studied communications at Simmons College (now Simmons University) in Boston. She went on to work in journalism, first as an intern at The Virginian-Pilot — the paper of record that first reported on her in vitro birth — and later as an intern and reporter at The Boston Globe, where she worked for 15 years.
Journalism was a natural field for someone who grew up in the media spotlight, she said, “but as I kind of got into the profession more, my passion for health and wellness kind of took over.”
Carr said her parents’ willingness to be up front with the world about her in vitro birth is something that always stuck with her and shaped her into the person she is today.
“I think they instilled very early that sense that our willingness to share our story will help people,” she said.
She recalled her childhood attending Camp Jordan, a summer camp in Ellsworth, Maine, where her mother worked as a counselor. The cabins there bore signs that said, “We are born not for ourselves but to help others.”
“That is just kind of how I’ve always lived my life,” Carr said.
From journalism, she went on to be an advocate for fertility rights, making the case for in vitro fertilization and other infertility treatments to be covered by insurance. Today, she works as the director of product and clinic marketing for TMRW Life Science. She also continues to give speeches and talks on topics of health and fertility and in August she is running the 7.1-mile Falmouth Road Race in Massachusetts to raise money for a family facing infertility treatment costs or adoption fees.
Carr said she and her husband set their sights on moving to the Monadnock Region in November 2020. They found a place to live and fell in love with the natural beauty and community in the area, she said, adding that it is a great place to raise her son, Trevor.
“We just really like the community, so we set down roots, I guess,” Carr said. “We just really wanted to be part of this community and hope that we can contribute as much as we feel that other people have given to us.”