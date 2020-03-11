Wednesday, March 11, 1970
What will downtown Keene look like in 2020? There’ll be two pedestrian malls with specialty shops, high-density housing, a government complex, and a high-value commercial and educational area — all visually and functionally related. That’s the plan adopted by the Planning Board Monday and sent on to the City Council for consideration.
It’s all over but the cost estimating — or almost, anyway. If the price for building 67 apartments for low-income families in Keene looks all right to two cost estimators, ground could be broken on two sites for the public housing within six months.
Saturday, March 11, 1995
People lined up and waited for a half an hour or longer Friday for a chance to help a boy in need. More than 800 volunteers came to Markem Corporation in Keene for Matt Swett, an 8-year-old Keene boy who has leukemia and needs a marrow transplant to stay alive. Of those 800, 741 were eligible to donate.
It was a typical Tuesday afternoon at Conval Regional High School. About a dozen students were meeting after school in room 219, until someone looked out the window. There in a field, written in the snow, was a message: “Satan loves you.” And suddenly, the Conval Christian Club had its first field trip — to the field behind the school’s cafeteria. About half the members put on their coats, went outside and stomped out the footprint-marked message.