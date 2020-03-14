Saturday, March 14, 1970
WINCHESTER — A new elementary school housing all students from kindergarten through 6th grade will be completed during the 1970-71 school year and will be built for less than half the average cost per square foot of New Hampshire schools. The school will be built by the low bidder, the M.W. Goodell Construction Co. of Keene, for $431,839, a cost of slightly more than $11 per square foot for the 38,745-square-foot building.
Tuesday, March 14, 1995
CHESTERFIELD — Will there be fireworks over Spofford Lake tonight? There may be, if a tax dispute between lakefront property owners in Spofford and Chesterfield selectmen spills over into the town meeting. The two sides are currently girding for a court battle. About 140 lakefront owners are challenging tax assessments dating back to 1991.
They came, they saw — they formed another committee. “They” were the Keene City Council Planning, Lands and Licenses Committee, along with the planning board and about 50 residents. They all tried Monday night to work on a long-term solution to Keene’s traffic problems. Councilor William A. Beauregard, who led the meeting, decided to form an eight-member committee to make recommendations within 60 days.