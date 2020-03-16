Monday, March 16, 1970
AUBURN — Authorities are studying the possibility 28 sticks of dynamite found in Massabesic Lake may be linked to recent bombings in New York City, Police Chief Emerson Heald said today. New York police traced the dynamite, which destroyed a Greenwich Village townhouse on March 6, to the New England Explosives Corp. of Keene.
CONCORD — An 80-year-old farm wife from Langdon is New Hampshire’s “Mother of the Year.” Mrs. George A. Holmes was selected by a panel of judges meeting at the New Hampshire Farm Bureau Federation headquarters here. Mrs. Holmes, a native of Westminster, Vt., is the mother of four sons and has also cared for several foster children. She also has 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Thursday, March 16, 1995
CONCORD — Parents would have a greater choice of where to send their children under a bill that would create a new form of public school. So-called charter schools combine business concepts with public education in trying to make schools run more efficiently.
PETERBOROUGH — Since its first issues in 1849, The Peterborough Transcript has published the town government’s legal advertisements. Now, the town’s other weekly newspaper, The Monadnock Ledger, wants a piece of the town’s pie. Staff and supporters of the Ledger have put an article on Peterborough’s town meeting warrant that would let it also be the town’s paper of record.