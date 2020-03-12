Thursday, March 12, 1970
CONCORD — The unemployment rate in New Hampshire reached its highest point in five years last week, the Department of Employment Security reported. Joblessness jumped by 450 workers, bringing the unemployment rate to 3.3 per cent of the work force. The department said 9,500 persons were out of work in the state.
CANAAN — The Board of Trustees at tiny Canaan College have decided that the school will lock its doors at the end of the current semester due to financial problems and other pressing difficulties. College President Gwynne A. Prosser said Wednesday night the college will close following the June 7 commencement at which 22 seniors are scheduled to graduate.
Sunday, March 12, 1995
No paper published.