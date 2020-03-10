Tuesday, March 10, 1970
Today is Town Meeting Day in New Hampshire. This is the day when John Q. Citizen has the opportunity to select town officials who will run the affairs of his community for the next 12 months and to decide just how much tax money will be spent for services and projects of one kind or another.
Scores of American jets flew bombing missions into Laos again today and the U.S. Command, in a major change in policy, said it would report if any of them were shot down. U.S. Navy pilots flying off carriers in the Gulf of Tonkin made most of the latest raids against North Vietnamese supply routes and troops in Laos, military sources said.
Friday, March 10, 1995
Until high school, abstinence is the only form of birth control discussed with students in Keene schools’ health classes, teachers told a Keene Board of Education committee Thursday night. Voters will consider a petition, calling for an abstinence-only class in sex education. The petition, signed by members of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene, is supported by the Cheshire County Christian Coalition.
The applications from people hoping to be Keene’s next city manager aren’t exactly pouring in. J. Patrick McQueen, the city government’s top administrator for more than 16 years, is stepping down June 30, and the Keene City Council’s Finance and Organization Committee is looking for his replacement. So far, 54 people have applied.